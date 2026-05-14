Carney unveils plan to double Canada’s electricity grid by 2050

OTTAWA — Mark Carney unveiled a new National Electricity Strategy on Thursday aimed at doubling Canada’s electricity generation capacity by 2050, while signaling a softer approach toward natural gas power generation than the previous Trudeau government.The federal government says the strategy is designed to respond to rising electricity demand, growing industrial energy use and broader geopolitical instability.“In a rapidly changing and more volatile world, Canada is taking control of our future,” Carney said in a statement.“With our new National Electricity Strategy, we will build at scale and speed to double our grid and power Canada strong with clean, affordable, reliable energy for all generations.”The strategy launches consultations with provinces, territories, indigenous groups, utilities and unions over what the government describes as a generational transformation of Canada’s energy infrastructure.The government says electricity demand is expected to double by 2050 as industries become increasingly energy intensive and Canada shifts further toward electrification.“This transformation will not only build a more sustainable Canada, but also a more affordable Canada,” the government said..Ottawa estimates the strategy could deliver up to $15 billion in energy savings by 2050 and lower total energy costs for roughly 70% of Canadian households.One of the most politically significant elements of the announcement was Carney’s indication that Ottawa plans to loosen aspects of the Trudeau-era clean electricity regulations to provide more flexibility for natural gas generation.“Realising these savings will require a willingness to use a wide range of energy, including natural gas,” the statement said.“That’s why we intend to adjust clean electricity regulations to provide the flexibility needed to keep energy costs for all Canadian families reliable and affordable, while reducing emissions and building the clean energy system of the future.”The previous Liberal government under former prime minister Justin Trudeau faced major backlash from Alberta and Saskatchewan over clean electricity regulations critics argued would effectively phase out natural gas power generation.The strategy will focus on four major pillars, including expanding electricity generation, connecting provincial grids through east-west-north transmission lines, training more skilled workers and increasing domestic manufacturing capacity for grid technologies.The federal government says doubling the grid will require more than 130,000 additional skilled workers by 2050.The plan also includes expanded retrofit support for up to one million households, including incentives to transition from propane, oil and electric baseboard heating toward electric heat pumps.The government said the strategy would rely on “generational investments” in generation, storage, transmission and grid modernization projects.Projects already being advanced through Ottawa’s Major Projects Office include hydroelectric developments in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, nuclear expansion projects in Ontario, transmission projects in British Columbia and wind developments in Nova Scotia.Carney also linked the electricity strategy to the government’s broader industrial and climate agenda.“Canada is choosing to build,” he said.The announcement comes one day before Carney is expected to unveil an industrial carbon pricing agreement with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith tied to a proposed west coast oil pipeline and the Pathways carbon capture project in Alberta’s oilsands sector.Carney and Smith are set to meet Friday in Calgary.