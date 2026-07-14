Carney urged to dock Alberta health transfers before independence vote

OTTAWA — The Canadian Health Coalition is calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to confront Alberta over its two-tier health-care plan, arguing federal enforcement could demonstrate the benefits of remaining in Canada ahead of the province’s October referendum.The coalition made the argument Tuesday during a Parliament Hill news conference focused on Alberta’s Bill 11 and regulations scheduled to take effect in September.“If the Prime Minister enforces the Canada Health Act, he shows exactly what staying in Canada delivers for them,” coalition chair Jason MacLean said.“They deserve to know that the federal government will stand up for Albertans, ensuring that they have the same protections under the Canada Health Act as every other Canadian.”Albertans will vote October 19 on whether the province should remain in Canada or begin the legal process required to hold a binding referendum on independence.MacLean said the federal government should use the health-care dispute to demonstrate that remaining in Canada provides meaningful protections for Albertans.“We’re less than eight weeks away from a rollout of American-style two-tiered health care and three months away from a referendum on Alberta’s future in Canada,” he said..Bill 11 allows eligible physicians to provide both publicly funded and privately paid surgeries.Alberta says the model will provide more choice, attract physicians and reduce surgical waiting times without weakening the public system.The province announced in June that participating doctors will face minimum public-service requirements, reporting obligations and integrated medical-record rules.Cancer care, emergency services and other life-saving treatments will remain exclusively public.“Alberta continues to fully comply with the Canada Health Act and remains committed to its Public Health Guarantee, ensuring no Albertan will ever have to pay out of pocket for medically necessary care,” the province said.The Canadian Health Coalition disputes that position.The organization released an updated legal assessment Tuesday arguing Alberta’s safeguards do not resolve what lawyer Emma Phillips described as the underlying problem of dual practice.Phillips said doctors would still be able to charge patients for medically necessary procedures after satisfying their minimum public-service requirements.She argued that would allow patients with money to receive faster treatment while encouraging doctors and other limited resources to migrate toward private care.“It is the very structure of dual practice introduced by Bill 11 which is inherently offside the Canada Health Act,” Phillips said.The coalition is demanding that federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel notify Alberta that Ottawa will make dollar-for-dollar deductions from federal transfers for extra billing and user charges.It also wants Michel to begin formal consultations under Section 14 of the Canada Health Act, which could lead to additional deductions if Alberta is found to have violated the legislation’s accessibility, universality and comprehensiveness requirements.Alberta is set to receive approximately $7.04 billion through the Canada Health Transfer during the 2026-27 fiscal year, according to the coalition’s analysis.MacLean warned that failing to challenge Alberta would make the future of public health care part of Carney’s political legacy.“If Bill 11 goes unchallenged, that is Mark Carney’s decision,” he said. “That will be his legacy.”