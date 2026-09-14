Canadian

Carney welcomes Trump trade comments, says Canada ready to talk

Trump and Carney pose for photo in the White House
Trump and Carney pose for photo in the White HouseThe White House on X
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Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Us Canada Border
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