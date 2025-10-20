CARNEY'S LONG VACAY: How much did the PM pollute and spend on his many international flights

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first year of international travel has come with a hefty environmental and financial tab. A review of flight data shows that his overseas missions in 2025 consumed an estimated 800,000 litres of jet fuel, costing roughly US $479,000, or about C $655,000 at current exchange rates.The calculations, based on typical consumption for an Airbus A330 passenger jet, suggest the Prime Minister’s aircraft emitted approximately 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from fuel combustion alone. When non-CO₂ effects such as contrails and nitrogen oxides are included, the climate impact could rise to roughly 3,800 tonnes CO₂-equivalent, comparable to the annual emissions of more than 800 cars..Carney’s travel itinerary included trips to Paris, London, Washington, Rome, Brussels, The Hague, Kyiv, Berlin, Riga, Mexico City, New York and Sharm El-Sheikh.The longest and most carbon-intensive leg was the October journey to Egypt’s Red Sea resort for the Gaza peace summit, which alone is estimated to have burned around 159,000 litres of fuel, worth more than US $95,000.Compared with his predecessors, Carney’s jet-fuel use was notably higher. His first-five-month burn was about 50% higher than Justin Trudeau’s and nearly 200% higher than Stephen Harper’s during their comparable early tenures..On carbon output, Carney’s ~2,019 tonnes of CO₂ exceeds Trudeau’s 1,335 tonnes by roughly 51% and Harper’s 630 tonnes by about 220%. Applying a standard policy uplift for non-CO₂ effects, often 1.7 to 1.9 times to express total climate impact, would raise the overall figures proportionally but Carney remains the highest emitter among the three.Despite that record, the Prime Minister’s international schedule shows no sign of slowing down. Carney is set to embark on another nine-day trip to Asia from October 24 to November 1, visiting Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea to attend two major regional summits.He is scheduled to take part in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, where he will meet with Malaysia’s prime minister to discuss trade and regional cooperation..Following that, Carney will travel to Singapore to meet with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and business leaders to discuss removing trade barriers and attracting global investment.He will conclude the trip in South Korea, attending a meeting of Asia-Pacific economic leaders in Gyeongju. During the South Korean leg, Carney also plans to visit the Hanwha Ocean shipyard, one of the two finalists for a major contract to build new Canadian submarines.Environmental analysts note that while such travel is routine for G7 leaders, the overall footprint underscores the tension between Canada’s climate commitments and the realities of international diplomacy..Government critics argue that secure teleconferencing and virtual summits could reduce both costs and emissions, while supporters maintain that in-person meetings remain essential for diplomacy.At current fuel prices, about US $0.60 per litre according to the Argus jet-fuel index, future travel of a similar scale would likely exceed half a million dollars in fuel expenses alone.