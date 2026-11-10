Carney's wife joins Canadian delegation to COP31 in Turkey

OTTAWA — PM Mark Carney's wife, Diana Fox Carney, will be in Turkey this week as part of Canada's delegation to the UN climate conference. The Liberals are using the event to promote their climate commitments, including the $13 billion in financial support that Canada has pledged to developing countries.Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin has announced she will be leading the Canadian delegation at COP31 in Antalya, Turkey from Nov 11- 14.Fox Carney is attending in her capacity as Canada's Ocean Envoy (she was appointed to that role in September). She is also Chair of the 2027 Our Ocean Conference, which Canada is hosting.The delegation will also comprise Canada's chief climate negotiator Jeanne-Marie Huddleston and senior officials from Environment and Climate Change Canada.The conference got underway on Monday and will run until 20th November.Ottawa's involvement will be focused on clean electricity, reducing methane emissions, increasing international climate finance and protecting our oceans and natural ecosystems..In April, the Carney government announced a commitment to provide $13bn in climate-related support to the developing world over the next five years.The money is to help poorer countries reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.Canada has already provided over $14.3 billion in international climate finance since 2015 (federal government).At COP30 in Belém, Brazil last year, Ottawa announced another $392 million in five projects to support climate action in developing countries.Those were investments in climate adaptation, nature conservation and GHG emissions reduction.The most recent commitment comes as the Carney government is under the microscope with respect to its domestic climate policies (the changes to the EV requirements and the cancellation of the consumer carbon tax being the most obvious examples)..Dabrusin stood by Canada's climate record in an interview with The Canadian Press prior to the conference."When it comes to international climate finance, we are one of only two countries that have re-committed to international climate finance' she said.'With respect to methane, we are co-conveners of the Global Methane Pledge."The minister said Canada's approach would also be focused on electrification and the development of new technologies to reduce emissions.In Tuesday's statement, Dabrusin said climate change was having an increasing impact on communities and economies around the world.As we move into COP31, Canada is looking forward to working with partners around the world to advance practical solutions that will deliver on prosperity, improve energy security and support a more sustainable future..Fox Carney's involvement comes less than two months after Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson appointed her as Ocean Envoy.The government describes Fox Carney (British-Canadian economist) as having experience in climate policy, sustainable investment and advising organisations on the transition to a low-carbon economy.Her role is to be the voice on ocean conservation, climate action and international cooperation in the run-up to Canada hosting the Our Ocean Conference next year.Canada will be operating a national pavilion at the conference as well, facilitating discussions between government representatives, business people, Indigenous organizations and environmental groups.Dabrusin is due to be at meetings on methane, clean energy and international climate finance before heading back to Canada.The Government says it is committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 as part of its obligations under the Paris Agreement.