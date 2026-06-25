CBC defends assigning Muslim reporter to Regina mosque controvery story

When CBC News published its article, "Regina mosque faces threats after launching weekly amplified call to prayer," the story immediately drew attention across Saskatchewan because of the allegations of threats against a local mosque and the broader debate surrounding the newly introduced amplified call to prayer.The article focused on the Regina Islamic Centre after it began broadcasting a weekly amplified call to prayer, known as the adhan, from its minaret. The mosque reported receiving threatening messages following the launch, prompting an investigation by Regina Police Service under Canada's hate crime laws.The Western Standard contacted CBC after noting that the digital story was authored by Prince Albert-based reporter Aisha Ashraf, who has publicly written about her Muslim faith and experiences as a Muslim Canadian, rather than by one of CBC's Regina-based journalists, despite the story focusing on events in Regina..In response, CBC's Head of Public Affairs, Chuck Thompson, explained that the story was produced through a "collaborative newsroom process.""Regarding reporter assignments, CBC sometimes uses multiple reporters to meet tight deadlines," he said."This was a joint effort within our Saskatchewan newsroom: Laura Sciarpelletti, a Regina-based reporter, conducted the local on-the-ground news-gathering and broadcast reporting, while Aisha Ashraf drafted the digital file from that information.""CBC monitored the local discussion over the weekend but held off on coverage until Monday evening when the Regina Police Service publicly announced a formal investigation into threats against the mosque under Canadian hate crimes legislation," Thompson said. "This development significantly elevated the public interest and news value of the story."The episode raises broader questions about how CBC approaches contentious cultural and religious stories. While journalists are expected to report fairly regardless of personal background, assigning a reporter who has publicly written about her Muslim faith to cover a story involving a mosque may leave some readers questioning whether the broadcaster gave sufficient consideration to the appearance of impartiality.