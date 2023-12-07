CBC president summoned to parliamentary committee over job cuts, exec bonuses

MPs are calling CBC/Radio-Canada President and CEO Catherine Tait to testify about her announcement it would cut 10% of its workforce and not rule out executive bonuses. The Canadian Press reported Thursday the House of Commons Heritage Committee agreed to have Tait address the cuts and bonuses. The Commons Heritage Committee summoned Tait to its first meeting in the new year after the holiday recess, but a date has not been set. Since there are job cuts happening, MPs agreed to report to the House of Commons it would be inappropriate to grant bonuses to executives. Because CBC/Radio-Canada is independent, MPs cannot decide how they spend their money. CBC/Radio-Canada said on Monday it expects to cut about 600 union and non-union positions to cope with budget issues, despite it being handed $1.3 billion of taxpayers’ money each year.READ MORE: CBC to cut 600 jobs amid budget problems“CBC/Radio-Canada is not immune to the upheaval facing the Canadian media industry,” said Tait. “We’ve successfully managed serious structural declines in our business for many years, but we no longer have the flexibility to do so without reductions.”Tait confirmed on Monday CBC would not rule out giving its managers bonuses amid 600 employees being laid off on. READ MORE: WATCH: CBC president doesn't rule out exec bonuses despite hundreds of layoffs“We’ll be looking at that like we do all our line items in the coming months,” she said..Since CBC was laying off employees, anchor Adrienne Arsenault asked her if there would be no bonuses this year. Tait could not be reached for comment in time for publication.