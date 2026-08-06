CBSA report says criminal charges involving Indian students rose 8,800%

OTTAWA — Criminal charges involving Indian study permit holders in Canada increased by 8,800% between 2016 and 2024, according to a classified Canada Border Services Agency intelligence report, as scrutiny grows over how organized crime groups have exploited the country's international student program.The report, first obtained by Global News, found that 2,418 Indian study permit holders were charged with criminal offences in 2024, representing just over 1% of the approximately 188,125 Indian students in Canada that year. It also identified India as the largest source country of foreign students charged with crimes during the period.According to the report, Indian study permit holders were charged with 17,929 criminal offences between 2019 and 2023, including 4,920 offences classified as serious or linked to organized crime.The intelligence assessment alleges the Lawrence Bishnoi gang exploited Canada's international student program to move operatives into the country before recruiting temporary residents into extortion and violence targeting members of Canada's South Asian community. The report says the gang's growing presence has become an increasing concern for border officials..In a recent interview with the Western Standard, India's High Commissioner to Canada, Shri Dinesh K. Patnaik, acknowledged the threat posed by transnational criminal organizations and said Canada and India must work together to address them. .Patnaik said criminal gangs should not be allowed to undermine broader Canada-India relations, which he said both governments are working to rebuild.The federal government has tightened international student rules over the past two years, including capping new study permits and increasing oversight of designated learning institutions following concerns about housing pressures, fraud and abuse within the program.While the report highlights a sharp increase in criminal charges involving Indian study permit holders, it also notes that those charged represented just over 1% of Indian international students in Canada in 2024.