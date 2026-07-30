CBSA to end Commercial Driver Registration Program after low participation

CALGARY — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it will end its Commercial Driver Registration Program (CDRP), due to low participation and overlap with another trusted-trader initiative used by cross-border commercial drivers.The federal agency announced Thursday that the decision follows a review of its border programs aimed at ensuring resources are being used efficiently while maintaining border security. According to the CBSA, the CDRP duplicates the role of the Free and Secure Trade (FAST) program, which provides expedited border processing for approved commercial drivers and carriers travelling between Canada and the United States.The CDRP was created to streamline customs processing for pre-approved commercial truck drivers transporting low-risk goods into Canada from the United States. It forms one of three components of the Customs Self-Assessment (CSA) program, alongside approved importers and carriers. Under the CSA program, registered drivers help facilitate the clearance of eligible commercial shipments.During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the agency received 158 CDRP applications, compared with approximately 12,000 applications annually for the Free and Secure Trade (FAST) program. Officials said the difference demonstrates that most commercial drivers have already chosen FAST as their preferred trusted-traveller program..The agency is encouraging commercial drivers who regularly cross the Canada-U.S. border to apply for the FAST program if they wish to continue receiving expedited border processing benefits.According to the CBSA, ending the CDRP is intended to simplify its trusted-trader programs while maintaining security standards at the border. The agency said consolidating commercial drivers under FAST will reduce duplication and allow it to focus resources on a single program serving the same purpose.To receive a FAST membership, applicants must undergo a risk assessment. Once approved by Canada and the U.S., applicants pay a $50 USD fee that gives them access to dedicated lanes and faster border clearance for five years.The CDRP program is set to end Sept. 1.