Canadian

CBSA whistleblower drops out of public eye after threats, advice to go low-profile

Whistleblower Luc Sabourin, who testified about alleged CBSA wrongdoing and retaliation, says he is stepping back from media after months of threats and cancelled meetings with MPs.
CBSA whistleblower Luc Sabourin testifying at Committee
CBSA whistleblower Luc Sabourin testifying at Committee@DanKnightMMA / X
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Whistleblower
Cbsa
Fraud
Passport
Committee
Bloc Qubcois
Bill C-290
Luc Sabourin
House Standing Committee
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