CFL suspends Argonauts QB for nine games for violating gender violence policy

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly has been suspended for 2024’s preseason games and a minimum of nine further games for violating the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) gender-based violence policy.The CFL said Kelly will be required to undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert.“Players are the ambassadors of our great game,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie in a Tuesday press release. “They are expected to be leaders in the locker room and role models in the community.”This suspension comes after a female former strength and conditioning coach with the Argonauts sued the team in February for wrongful dismissal and Kelly for alleged violations of the Ontario Human Rights Code.The complainant alleged she was harassed by him, starting with unwanted romantic overtures and escalating into incidents where he used threatening language.She said the Argonauts did not act when told about his behaviour and that assistant general manager John Murphy responded by saying she “opened a can of worms that didn’t need to be opened.”Before the CFL will consider Kelly’s reinstatement, it said he will have to complete the counselling sessions and assessments to its satisfaction. If he is unable to complete these sessions and assessments to satisfaction, it pointed out it has the right to modify his discipline. The decision is the result of a thorough third party investigation into allegations involving him. Ambrosie said it “was important that we performed our due diligence to properly review this matter from all points of view.”“That in-depth investigation found that Mr. Kelly unequivocally violated the CFL’s Gender-based Violence Policy,” said Ambrosie. The CFL said any future violations of the gender-based violence policy by him will result in further discipline.It added the facts surrounding the Argonauts’ conduct in this matter as laid out by the investigators will be reviewed with it. All CFL and team personnel are required to complete gender-based violence training. Discipline resulting from violations of the gender-based violence policy is determined on a case-by-case basis.Ambrosie concluded by saying Kelly’s suspension “is the direct result of his behaviour.”“The addition of mandatory counselling focuses on his need for self-reflection and understanding of his actions,” he said. “He must take full advantage of this opportunity for personal betterment in order to return to the CFL.”