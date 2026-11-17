OTTAWA — Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the search for Canada's next central bank governor will be open and merit-based, after being asked whether the government would consider bringing diversity into the selection of Tiff Macklem's successor.Speaking to reporters in the Commons foyer on Monday, Champagne was asked whether he would be open to giving greater weight to diversity in appointing a governor, given the Bank of Canada's history of appointing white governors."We want the very best candidate to be the one to lead one of the most important institutions in this country," Champagne said.The question came just hours after Macklem announced he would not be seeking re-election when his seven-year term expires on June 2, 2027.Champagne made no comment on whether diversity would be a factor in the appointment process, and instead stressed the qualities of the candidates who would be in contention."There will be a process, an open, merit-based process as we always do in the government, to find the best possible candidate to do the job.".The Finance Minister also asked the press to acknowledge Macklem's service prior to moving on to his successor."This is the moment; it's been announced just hours ago. So let's give a chance to say thank you, Governor," Champagne said.The Bank of Canada has never had a female Governor since it was established in 1935. All ten Governors to date have been men.Several potential successors have already been named in Canadian media reports, though the Bank has not put out an official shortlist.Among those named are Carolyn Rogers, the Bank's current Senior Deputy Governor, and Carolyn Wilkins, who previously held that role.Other names in the mix are Deputy Governor Nicolas Vincent, former Deputy Governors Jean Boivin and Paul Beaudry, and Scotiabank Chief Economist Jean-François Perrault..Deputy Finance Minister Nick Leswick and RBC's chief economist Frances Donald are also in the running.The eight people named in the Globe and Mail and Canadian Press reports are three women and five men. Neither report describes any of them as a racialized candidate. The names being discussed are not an official list of applicants.The appointment comes at a very significant time for the Bank of Canada, with the economy still in a state of considerable uncertainty, US trade restrictions still in place, and inflation and household affordability still very much in the air.Macklem became Governor in June 2020 (very early in the pandemic), then presided over a period of historically low rates that were later raised quite aggressively in the fight against inflation."It has been the highlight of my career to have served as the 10th Governor of the Bank of Canada,' said Macklem in a statement on Monday.My time as Governor has seen Canada move through a more fragmented, shock-prone world..Champagne to make new shoes ahead of federal budget.The Bank's independent directors have set up a search committee to find his successor, with the executive search firm Egon Zehnder on board to assist.Under the Bank of Canada Act, the independent directors appoint the Governor, subject to cabinet approval.The successful candidate will serve a seven-year term commencing 3rd June 2027.The Bank expects to finish the recruitment process by spring 2027.Champagne will need to approve the appointment, along with the federal cabinet. The government is looking for a candidate who can lead an institution that serves all Canadians.No successor has been appointed.