Champagne says Alberta must decide on gas tax relief

OTTAWA — Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the federal government has “done its part” to lower fuel costs, as pressure mounts on provinces like Alberta to follow Ottawa’s lead on gas tax relief.Speaking to the Western Standard on Thursday, Champagne pointed to the federal decision to suspend the excise fuel tax, saying the impact is already being felt at the pump.“Listen, we've done our part for the ability, with respect to gas,” Champagne said. “We've suspended the excise fuel tax… it's already showing at the pump.”The federal government announced earlier this week it would temporarily suspend the tax as fuel prices continue to rise, with officials estimating the move will reduce gasoline prices by roughly 10 cents per litre.Champagne said further action now rests with provincial governments.“We're proud to do our part, we're happy to do our part,” he said. “It's for the province to decide what they want to do to help their own citizens.”.Alberta has not announced any changes to its provincial fuel tax, drawing criticism from some federal officials and raising questions about whether additional relief could be offered at the provincial level.The issue comes amid broader cost-of-living pressures across the country, with fuel prices rising in recent weeks due to global market volatility.In a separate exchange, Champagne was asked about the Liberal government’s outreach to former Conservative figures, including Erin O’Toole and Lisa Raitt, as well as recent floor crossings.“I think you would have to ask the people,” Champagne said. “Some people are doing soul searching.”“Our plan is to build Canada, to empower Canadians, to protect our nation… and I think it's up to them if they want to be part of that journey.”Conservatives have called for the government to cut the industrial carbon tax, and make the Liberals previous excise fuel tax permanent. In a recent op-ed Canadian Taxpayer’s Federation Prairie Director Gage Haubrich called on Saskatchewan and Alberta to follow Carney in adopting similar cuts to their provincial gas taxes.