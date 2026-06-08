Charlie Angus says he loves Alberta, condemns efforts to divide Canada

OTTAWA — Former NDP MP Charlie Angus says he has deep ties to Alberta and respects its people, but strongly opposes efforts to promote Alberta independence and what he describes as attempts to divide the country.Responding to a question from the Western Standard on Monday, Angus said he understands frustrations in Alberta and has spent significant time in the province.“I’ve spent a lot of time in Alberta. My wife’s from Alberta. My father-in-law worked in the oil patch. I love the people of Alberta,” Angus said.“What I really resent are people trying to break up our country and trying to divide each other from one another.”Angus argued that Albertans are not being adequately represented in the current debate and criticized Alberta Premier Danielle Smith over her handling of a competing citizen-led petition.“I believe that the people of Alberta are not being allowed their voice,” he said..While acknowledging Albertans have a right to discuss their province’s future, Angus said his primary concern is what he alleges is outside interference in the movement.“The issue of Albertans discussing amongst themselves is not the issue,” he said. “The issue is destabilization from the outside.”“We cannot have a proper discussion if it’s being destabilized and interfered with by outside players.”Asked whether he viewed Quebec’s independence movement similarly, Angus drew a distinction between Quebec nationalism and what he alleged are foreign influences affecting some Alberta activists.“I have never seen the Parti Québécois talking about taking American money to break up our country,” he said.“But a small group of Alberta independence activists are talking about breaking up our country and may have met with top officials in the White House.”Angus said his concerns are focused on allegations of foreign interference and not on Albertans debating constitutional issues among themselves.“This is about trying to break up our country at a most serious moment,” he said.