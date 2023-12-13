Canadian

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada backs COP28 deal

Conference of the Parties 28 is the annual gathering of nations committed to achieving net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy calls it "a grand delusion."
Conference of the Parties 28 is the annual gathering of nations committed to achieving net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy calls it "a grand delusion."COP 28, official logo
Loading content, please wait...
Cop28
CPA Canada

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news