Christian Heritage Month stalls In Ontario

Federal and provincial governments based in Ontario are less than eager to proclaim December as Christian Heritage Month.This is the second year that organizer Molly Banerjei has appealed to them, so far without success.Banerjei, who lives in the Greater Toronto Area, reached out to the federal government on October 6 to request that Canada declare the month. On November 7, the office of Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, emailed an opaque reply.“It may interest you to learn that it is not necessary for the Government of Canada to officially declare special days, weeks or months for them to be observed by Canadians. Canada currently observes a number of special times of recognition that have been declared by entities and organizations other than the federal government, such as non‑governmental, not‑for‑profit, international or private-sector organizations,” read the reply.On November 15, Banerjei replied by email,“I must respectfully differ with the statement that it is not necessary for the Government of Canada to declare special observances. In fact, the government has consistently done so through legislation and proclamation.”The Trudeau Liberals recognized May as Canadian Jewish Heritage Month in 2018, April as Sikh Heritage Month in 2019, and November as Hindu Heritage Month in 2022. Parliament proclaimed Canadian Islamic History Month in 2007..“These official recognitions affirm Canada’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and multicultural unity — principles that are foundational to our national identity,” Banerjei explained.Banerjei was also stalled by the Ontario government. On August 7, she had an in-person meeting with Manvir Hundal, Director of Strategy and Stakeholder Relations for the Office of Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism for the Government of Ontario.On August 12, Hundal replied by email to Banerjei, “Thank you so much for sharing the petition! It was a pleasure to meet with you last week. [...] Will get back to you on the December event.”Banerjei checked in by email again on August 21 and September 2 to see how things were progressing, but received no reply. On November 15, she emailed McGregor and Hundal once more.“Despite our follow-up emails, we have not received any update from your office, and this has left many within the community disappointed…[T]he continued silence has raised concern across a large and diverse community that has been waiting patiently for months,” Banerjei wrote.Banerjei reminded the government that Christians represent 54% of Ontarians and they are represented among virtually all of the province’s 250 ethnic groups. She also pointed out that provincial acts made last decade recognized Sikh Heritage Month in April, Jewish Heritage Month in May, Islamic Heritage Month in October, and Hindu Heritage Month in November..“Ontario has recognized numerous cultural and religious groups based on petitions of approximately 500 signatures. The Christian community has collected 15,000 signatures—voices from all 250 ethnic communities across the province—and more people continue to sign every day, yet we still do not have a formal response,” Banjerei wrote.“The Christian community is simply asking to be included with the same fairness and respect,” she added.Banerjei’s email ended with an appeal, “In the spirit of clarity and cooperation, we respectfully request: “A clear update on how your office intends to facilitate and advance a successful motion for Ontario to declare December as Christian Heritage Month” and “Official approval and full coordination for a Christmas celebration at Queen’s Park.”Western Standard asked McGregor for comment but did not receive a reply. Guilbeault's office said the question was best directed to the House of Commons.Banerjei’s campaign page at Christianheritagemonth.ca shows some Ontario cities have proclaimed the month in 2025, including Whitby, Ajax, Aurora, and Newmarket. Red Deer, Alberta, and Nanaimo, B.C. are also making proclamations. She is still looking for citizens in cities across Canada to co-operate in lobbying municipal governments to make proclamations.