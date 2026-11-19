OTTAWA — Christianity is projected to lose its status as the majority religion in Canada by 2030, with the Muslim share of the population expected to more than triple over the next 50 years, according to new research from the Pew Research Center.The study released Wednesday projects that Christians will make up just 33.3% of Canada's population by 2070 (down from 53.3% in 2020).Over the same period, Muslims are projected to rise from 4.9% to 15.6% of the population (an increase of over 10 percentage points).Canadians who identify as having no religion are also projected to become the largest religious group in the country, growing from 34.6% in 2020 to 40.5% by 2070.The findings point to a major shift in the religious makeup of Canada, with Christianity no longer in the majority within the next four years and ultimately to be surpassed by the 'religiously unaffiliated'.Pew projects Christians will make up 48.3% of the Canadian population in 2030 (down to 43.8% in 2040 and 39.6% in 2050)..Muslims will make up 6.7% of the population by 2030, 8.6% by 2040, and 10.9% by 2050.By 2070, one in six Canadians is expected to be Muslim (compared to one in 20 in 2020).The changes are part of a wider demographic shift which Pew expects will eventually make Islam the world's largest religion.Globally, the Muslim population is expected to overtake Christianity by 2035 at 2.57bn compared to 2.52bn Christians.Both faiths are expected to keep growing worldwide, with Islam in particular projected to grow much faster.Researchers put much of the difference down to fertility rates..Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, Christian women 2.5, and women from other religions or with no religion 1.6.Pew says Muslims will gain some 1.6 billion people through births exceeding deaths between 2020 and 2070, compared with 792 million for Christians.Religious conversion is expected to be a relatively minor contributor to Islam's global growth.The study predicts some 9m Christians will convert to Islam over the next 50 years and 9.2m Muslims will convert to Christianity.Christianity is, however, expected to see far greater numbers of people simply dropping out of the religion altogether.Pew projects a net loss of 105 million Christians globally through religious switching, as opposed to 8 million Muslims..In Canada too, the decline in Christian identification is expected to factor into the country's changing religious composition.Pew says that without any religious switching, Christianity would still be down to 44% of the population in Canada by 2070. That drops to 33% when you account for religious switching.The projections also indicate that Canada will follow a very different religious path from much of the developing world, where Christianity is expected to continue to grow.In sub-Saharan Africa, Christians are set to grow massively, with the DRC expected to have the world's largest Christian population by 2070.Christianity's share of the population across North America is projected to fall from around 63% in 2020 to 46% in 2070.The non-religious population is projected to rise from 30% to 41% over that period..Pew is expecting Muslims to make up around 5% of North America's population by 2070, with Canada seeing a far greater increase than the US.The projections are based on demographic data from 201 countries and territories (including census figures, fertility rates, migration, mortality, and changes in religious affiliation).Researchers stress that these are projections, not certain outcomes, and assume current demographic trends will continue into the future.Under those assumptions, Canada would be in the second half of the century without a Christian majority, the non-religious becoming the largest group and Islam growing as a proportion of the population.