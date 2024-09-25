City of Toronto looking at “emergency” removal of male, female gender options on forms

The City of Toronto might soon be doing away with male and female gender options for forms, opting to use cis male and cis female. City of Toronto Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Advisory Committee member Jad Jaber said these changes need to be made on an “emergency” basis. “I think it’s unacceptable that we see these terms at this day and age,” said Jaber in a speech at a 2SLGBTQ+ Committee meeting. “Some things within organizational settings need to be fast tracked.”.In general, Jaber said he hopes these changes are made as quickly as possible. Another City of Toronto 2SLGBTQ+ Committee member thanked Jaber for his testimony. “I can confirm that we can make this change immediately,” said the member. The member said it had received requests to change its wording around gender, wanting male and female to go to cis male and cis female or man and woman. “And those align with the those options with the city’s recommended language,” she said. Trish Wood is Critical host Trish Wood accused social justice activists of trying to undermine biology. “They want to undo normal biology so that male and female no longer exist,” said Wood..Canadian economic development consultant Michael Baran joked about changing the terms around gender being major issues. “Because changing the words from male or female to cis-male or cis-female will effect radical change; how to waste public funds and Govt resources when there is so much poverty and homelessness,” said Baran. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.