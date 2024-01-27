Civil liberties advocates say they will not back down on War Measures (Emergencies) Act

Civil rights lawyers said all future cabinets are on notice against misusing the War Measures (Emergencies) Act to quash peaceful protests, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

“I want to be crystal clear,” said Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) Executive Director Noa Mendelsohn Aviv at a press conference.

“We will fight them tooth and nail at the Federal Court of Appeal.”

The Federal Court of Canada ruled on Tuesday the decision to use the War Measures (Emergencies) Act to respond to the Freedom Convoy was unreasonable and excessive, validating the claims made in a lawsuit brought by various civil liberties groups.

“It is declared that the Regulations infringed Section 2b) of the Charter and declared that the Order infringed Section 8 of the Charter and that neither infringement was justified under Section 1,” said the Federal Court.

“There is no award of costs.”