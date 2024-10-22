Civil liberties group helps former Ontario mayor have COVID charges dropped

The Democracy Fund (TDF) said COVID-19 charges related to a social gathering have been withdrawn against former West Lincoln, ON, mayor Dave Bylsma. However, TDF said this decision followed a generous donation Bylsma made to the Women’s Place of South Niagara (WPSN), underscoring his commitment to community support during challenging times. “It's been a long journey over the past three-and-a-half years to clarify the intent of the rally, which was to support small businesses affected by strict and unpredictable mandates,” said Bylsma in a Monday press release. Bylsma had been charged in 2021 for failing to comply with the Ontario government’s COVID-19 restrictions. He faced one count of failing to comply with an order under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act and another with failing to comply with an order under the Reopening Ontario Act. Court documents indicated the offence date was on April 10, 2021 — the same day he spoke at a rally against COVID-19 restrictions in St. Catharines, ON. TDF said its lawyers argued it was no longer in the public interest to pursue the matter. After numerous court appearances over three years, it said negotiations with the Crown and Bylsma’s contributions to the WPSN led to the charges being stayed. “TDF has fought and continues to fight for those who received gathering and Quarantine Act-related tickets during the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2021 and 2022,” said TDF senior litigation counsel Adam Blake-Gallipeau.“This outcome reflects our dedication to justice and our belief that everyone deserves representation and a fair hearing.” It pointed out the donation to the WPSN will aid in providing essential services and support to people affected by domestic violence and other crises. “This gesture not only benefits the shelter but also highlights the former mayor’s dedication to improving the lives of others,” said Blake-Gallipeau.This ordeal comes after former West Lincoln, ON, township councillor Harold Jonker was let out on bail oin 2023 over his conduct related to the Freedom Convoy. .WATCH: Former Ontario township councillor released on bail over Freedom Convoy.“He’s [Justin Trudeau] trying to tell people to be quiet, not to speak out, not to disagree with the narrative they want to push on our society,” said Jonker. “That’s where you’re seeing a lot of people suffering the same kind of consequences.”