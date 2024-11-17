Civil liberties group reopens more Quarantine Act tickets for Ontario Amish community

The Democracy Fund (TDF) said its lawyers have succeeded at reopening six additional Quarantine Act tickets, including alleged ArriveCan violations, issued to Amish community members in Grey County, ON. With these Quarantine Act tickets, TDF said they were issued during the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in fines and convictions it believes were unjust and flawed. “We are shocked that a man was posthumously convicted and that his estate and widow were subsequently burdened with a lien for a conviction that, in our view, should never have been obtained in the first place,” said TDF senior litigation counsel Adam Blake-Gallipeau in a press release. “This case is a stark reminder of serious state overreach in the context of Quarantine Act and ArriveCan-related tickets.”TDF said one of the most alarming cases involved the posthumous conviction of a married Amish man. While the government obtained a conviction after his death, it said a lien was placed on the marital property, compounding the family’s grief and financial burden. However, its legal team succeeded at reopening this ticket and the one issued to his wife. It confirmed it was now working to remove the lien from the family farm — an effort that could set a precedent for any other posthumous convictions under the Quarantine Act.In addition to this case, it said its lawyers have been successful in ensuring all Quarantine Act-related liens registered on their clients' property are removed to date. This allows them to move forward with the legal process without the immediate financial burden these liens would impose on their families.While its victory in reopening these tickets marks an important step forward, it said the legal battle is far from over. It added its lawyers have requested and will review disclosure materials from the Crown and will prepare for trial if necessary as they continue their fight for justice on behalf of their clients.Amish people live peaceably in accordance with their religious beliefs and do not use modern conveniences or electricity, making it almost impossible for them to comply with using the ArriveCan app. “Our clients are grateful for the support of the wider community,” said Blake-Gallipeau. “And, of course, we’re pleased with the outcome so far, but this is just the beginning.” It said its ongoing work with the Amish community is a reflection of its commitment to defending the rights of marginalized communities who have been disproportionately affected by Quarantine Act tickets and other government overreach. Additionally, it noted it was determined to ensure people do not face unfair penalties or convictions, particularly when they are part of a vulnerable community at a disadvantage in the legal system.Blake-Gallipeau concluded by saying TDF has to reopen these tickets to remove the wrongful convictions, but the legal process takes time. “We're committed to ensuring our Amish clients are treated fairly and receive their day in court if necessary,” he said. TDF said on October 9 it has succeeded at reopening a number of ArriveCan tickets for five Amish clients in Ontario. .Ontario court reopens ArriveCan ticket cases against Amish community .In 2021 and 2022, it pointed out these clients received tickets for allegedly failing to complete the ArriveCan app. It said they had not received any notification of court dates or convictions, leading to outstanding fines being sent to collections and liens placed against their family farms in some cases. “It was clear that these clients did not receive adequate information regarding their tickets,” said Blake-Gallipeau.