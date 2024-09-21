Civil liberties group steps up to support Ontario Amish community hit with COVID fines

The Democracy Fund (TDF) said it has discovered Amish community members in Grey County, ON, were convicted for various COVID-19 charges.During the COVID-19 pandemic, TDF said 74 Amish community members were fined almost $300,000 for failing to take actions such as filling out the ArriveCan app. “These are people who, due to their faith, do not use modern technology,” said TDF senior litigation counsel Adam Blake-Gallipeau in a press release. “They travel by horse and buggy and are unfamiliar with operating a telephone, let alone an app on a present-day cellphone.”TDF said many of these people were not properly notified about their tickets or trial dates, leading to convictions made in their absence. In response, it said liens have been placed on their properties, posing a severe threat to their community and livelihoods should the government force the sale of their lands.Its lawyers will be filing applications to reopen these convictions. If granted, it will challenge these fines in court.While this legal process might be lengthy, it said people’s support will allow it to address and correct these injustices. TDF paralegal Jenna Little secured the withdrawal or stay of 109 COVID-19 tickets involving multiple charges across Ontario in July. .Democracy Fund paralegal secures 109 COVID charge withdrawals in Ontario .In many situations, TDF said the charges were withdrawn or stayed due to a lack of reasonable prospect of conviction, delay, non-appearance of a government witness at trial, or a decision by a Crown attorney to not proceed. “It's gratifying to see our hard work pay off, and a relief to our clients who have endured years of legal uncertainty,” said Little. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.