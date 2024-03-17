Civil liberties group to hold third annual Student Journalism Conference

The Democracy Fund (TDF) will be hosting its third annual Student Journalism Conference (SJC) from July 12 to 14 at the Novotel Toronto North York. This year’s theme revolves around the topics of misinformation and disinformation, fact checking and reporting on forbidden subjects, according to a press release. TDF said successful applicants will participate in a three-day intensive program and learn the fundamentals of modern journalism, with an emphasis on digital platforms. In addition to journalistic skills, it said participants will learn about Canadian civil liberties challenges in 2024. Air travel, accommodations and meals will be covered for participants. Space is limited to up to 20 students. Through lectures, interactive sessions and a final assignment, it acknowledged students will learn about the latest trends and best practices in journalism and the importance of upholding journalistic integrity amid censorship. It added a highlight of the weekend will be a special journalistic group assignment a panel of senior journalists will grade and offer feedback on. The winning group will go home with a grand prize. The SJC will act as a job fair. People will have the chance to meet independent journalists and news outlets for future potential placements and job opportunities. The lineup of speakers includes Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant, True North managing editor Andrew Lawton, Rebel editor-in-chief Sheila Gunn Reid, True North columnist Sue-Ann Levy, and other independent journalists. Moreover, Freedom Convoy co-organizer Tamara Lich will join it to participate in an interactive journalism exercise with the participants. The SJC is open to Canadian citizens, permanent residents and non-Canadians with valid work permits who are interested in pursuing journalism in any medium. Applicants can be journalism students, self-employed or freelance journalists or working as journalists. They have to be proficient in English. Vacancies are open to those 18 to 30 years old. If people want to go, they have to fill out the application form on TDF’s website. Applications close on April 30 at 11:59 p.m.