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Claims that sunscreen causes cancer are spreading, here's what Health Canada actually says

Claims that sunscreen causes cancer are spreading, here's what Health Canada actually says
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Health Canada
Bbc
Canadian Cancer Society
Johnson & Johnson
Sunscreen
Sunscreen recalls
Coppertone
U.K. Biobank
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Western Standard
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