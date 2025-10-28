Commons passes probe into Carney's finances

Prime Minister Mark Carney is facing an ethics investigation after opposition MPs voted to launch a probe into his extensive corporate holdings. The motion passed narrowly Tuesday by a vote of 170–164, with all opposition parties supporting the move except Green Party leader Elizabeth May, who sided with the Liberals.The motion, introduced by Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds–Grenville, Ont.), directs the House of Commons ethics committee to examine Carney’s financial disclosures and blind trust arrangements. .Barrett argued that Canadians deserve clarity on whether the Prime Minister’s investments — which include shares in more than 600 global corporations — create potential conflicts of interest.“Should a Prime Minister have investments in tax havens? I would say no,” Barrett told the House. “They should be paying taxes like everyone else, not using accounting tricks that the wealthy rely on to avoid paying their fair share.”The investigation will call a list of high-profile witnesses by November 21, including Privy Council Clerk Michael Sabia, Carney’s chief of staff Marc-André Blanchard, and Brookfield executives Bruce Flatt and Connor Teskey..The motion was tabled unexpectedly in a sparsely attended Commons session while Carney was traveling abroad in Singapore.His July 11 ethics filing showed extensive investments, including shares in federal contractors and regulated multinationals.Conservative MP John Brassard (Barrie South–Innisfil, Ont.), who chairs the ethics committee, said the case highlights gaps in the Conflict of Interest Act..“The Act has never contemplated a situation where a designated public office holder holds this many private interests,” Brassard said. “There are holes in the law that allow those in the highest office to skirt around the rules.”Liberal MPs denounced the motion as partisan gamesmanship. Kevin Lamoureux (Winnipeg North), parliamentary secretary to the Government House Leader, said the Conservatives were trying to “embarrass the government” rather than pursue genuine accountability.“I am a little bit upset,” Lamoureux said. “Why introduce this today? What’s the motivation?”.But Conservatives insisted the review is warranted. Rhonda Kirkland (Oshawa, Ont.) said the government should welcome transparency if it has nothing to hide. “If you’ve done nothing wrong, why run from the motion? Let’s deal with it,” she said.The ethics committee is expected to begin hearings in the coming weeks.