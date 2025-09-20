Communications expert says Liberals aim to control narrative as Conservatives push policy alternatives

Political messaging experts say recent decisions by the federal Liberal government reflect a strategic attempt to balance long-term policy goals with short-term political realities.Harneet Singh, managing principal for EOK Consultants, said the Liberals’ recent moves such as delaying targets on electric vehicle sales resemble past tactics like the reframing of the carbon tax. Singh noted that while the underlying policies are not abandoned, the government seeks to adjust their presentation to voters.“It’s a good look to pause it, but it’s not really changing anything,” Singh explained, adding that similar strategies were used when the carbon tax was rebranded in 2020..According to Singh, cost of living has emerged as the central concern for Canadians, forcing the government to recalibrate its communications strategy.“Even though the last election didn’t turn out to be a pocketbook election, cost of living is now the top issue,” he said. “If the government continues to emphasize big, long-term environmental goals, it risks alienating voters.”Singh suggested the Liberals are attempting to project pragmatism, temporarily adjusting timelines while avoiding a break from their ideological commitments..He said the Liberals’ current approach contrasts with past communication missteps under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when the party was often “on the back foot.”Instead, the government under Mark Carney has sought to define narratives first and compel opposition parties to respond. “When your message creates enough noise that it muddles things, it’s actually a win,” Singh explained.He pointed to the carbon tax debate, where the Liberals repositioned it as a cost-of-living issue to blunt Conservative attacks..The government’s willingness to adopt or adapt policies first proposed by Conservatives, such as upcoming legislation on “bubble zones” around sensitive sites, is unlikely to damage its standing with voters, Singh argued.“Generally, the Canadian public is forgiving of the Liberals,” he said. “Even if an idea originated with the Conservatives, when the government implements it, people tend to accept it and move on.”However, Singh noted that such moves could create tensions within the Liberal base, as core supporters may view the government as drifting from traditional positions..Still, he emphasized that governments in power often enjoy greater control over how policies are perceived, even when adopting ideas from opponents. “Most Canadians are forgiving when the government drives the agenda,” he said.“That’s a communication challenge for the opposition. They may introduce the idea, but the government gets the credit.”