Condolences from world leaders pour in after Tumbler Ridge tragedy

Condolences and sorrowful statements have poured in from leaders around the world after the tragic school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on Tuesday.Messages from the Royal Family have expressed sorrow and sadness regarding the incident, with statements from His Majesty the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales highlighting this."My wife and I were profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the most dreadful attack at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia," the King wrote in his statement."In such a closely connected town, every child's name will be known, and every family will be a neighbour. We can only begin to imagine the appalling shadow that has now descended across Tumbler Ridge, and our hearts go out to all those whose lives have been so shattered by this senseless act of brutal violence.".The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, echoed this sentiment, saying in a post on X that, "We stand with all Canadians following this morning’s appalling tragedy." "Our hearts are with the entire Tumbler Ridge community, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends affected by this devastating loss. We are so thankful for the courage shown by the students, staff, and emergency responders who acted with selflessness in the face of such violence.".Condolences from international world leaders also came in droves, with French President Emmanuel Macron writing, "Horror has struck a school in Tumbler Ridge, Canada.""France stands alongside the Canadian people.".Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also extended his condolences, saying that "When children are killed, no one should remain indifferent," and "on behalf of all Ukrainians, I express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones, to all Canadians, and to Prime Minister @MarkJCarney.".Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi also posted a statement expressing his grief regarding the situation. "India stands in solidarity with the people of Canada in this moment of profound grief.".American Ambassador Pete Hoekstra posted on X saying, "Our hearts and prayers are with the community of Tumbler Ridge and all of British Columbia today. My personal prayer is that in these difficult times, they find the peace and comfort that only He can provide.".Australian PM Anthony Albanese expressed his sadness surrounding the situation, saying that he was "deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic attack in Tumbler Ridge secondary school.""Australian hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims and we are all thinking of those injured.".Finally, New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon echoed his Australian counterpart, saying that "my thoughts are with the victims of the devastating shooting in Canada.""I send my condolences to the Tumbler Ridge community in their terrible hour of grief.".Messages of condolence and support continue to roll in from around the world, all echoing the shock and tragedy of what is one of the worst shootings in Canadian history.