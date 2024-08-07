Conservative comms director blasts Parliament Hill reporters for ignoring ISIS plot

Conservative Director of Communications Sarah Fischer said people care about the Canadian government letting a man with Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) connections become a citizen — even if the mainstream media doesn't.While the man has been arrested, Fischer said he “was literally about to KILL CANADIANS IN A TERRORIST ATTACK just a few days ago.”“But what story is the Ottawa Press Gallery and NDP-Liberals focused on?” tweeted Fischer on Tuesday. “Bots.”.In response, she said this was insanity. The Conservatives said on Wednesday it had no connection to a bunch of social media posts flooding Twitter after an event in northern Ontario last week.Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre hosted a rally at a conference centre in Kirkland Lake, ON, on July 31 with several hundred people. Twitter was filled with hundreds of tweets three days later about people claiming they had returned home from the Poilievre rally and were bursting with energy. The RCMP said on July 31 a father and son duo have been charged for alleged terrorist activities in the Greater Toronto Area. Records obtained by Global News showed Canadian residents Ahmed and Mostafa Eldidi have been slapped with six terrorism charges. The Eldidis had been accused of plotting a terrorist attack to support ISIS, but no target had been specified. The RCMP said on its website a terrorist activity under the Criminal Code of Canada is recognized as an act or omission carried out for political, religious, or ideological reasons.