Canadian

Conservative comms director blasts Parliament Hill reporters for ignoring ISIS plot

Sarah Fischer
Sarah Fischer Courtesy Sarah Fischer/LinkedIn
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Cdnpoli
Conservatives
Canadian Government
Killings
Sarah Fischer
Terrorist Attack
Islamic State Of Iraq And Syria
Insanity
Ottawa Press Gallery
Bots

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news