Conservative MP blasts Liberals, NDP for derailing violence against women hearing

“Disgusted.” That’s how Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri (Peterborough-Kawartha, ON) said she is feeling after the Liberals and NDP shut down a committee study into violence against women. While witnesses and experts were ready to present their experience and analysis to address violence against women, Ferreri accused Liberal and NDP MPs of silencing them and telling them to go home. “The Liberals pulled this heartless stunt to cover for the Prime Minister, whose reckless policies have unleashed a crime wave across Canada that disproportionately affects women and vulnerable groups,” said Ferreri in a Wednesday statement. “Under [Justin] Trudeau, sexual assaults have risen 75%, human trafficking is up 83%, and overall violent crime has risen by 50%.”NDP MP Leah Gazan (Winnipeg Centre, MB) had brought forward a point of order at the House of Commons Status of Women Committee (CSWC) to defend including abortion in the motion the Conservatives brought forward when studying violence against women. “It is relevant to the motion,” said Gazan. “It is a constant attack on women.” .One witness said a situation like this has never happened in all her years advocating for women. “We are leaving,” said the witness. “It is incredible to see where we are.” In response, she and other witnesses walked out of the meeting. Despite the Conservatives’ efforts to present an expanded motion that would allow for more study and witness testimony, Ferreri said the Liberals and NDP derailed the CSWC’s meeting to prevent them from being held accountable for their bail policies. Ferreri concluded by saying Trudeau and the Liberals “are not worth the crime or the hypocrisy.”“Common Sense Conservatives will continue to fight for vulnerable women who are increasingly victimized after nine years of Trudeau’s disastrous policies,” she said. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said this was shocking. “Victims invited to testify today at an emergency committee on violence against women were SILENCED by Liberal and NDP MPs today,” said Poilievre. “The Trudeau Liberals and the NDP have no shame.” .Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall’s (Yorkton-Melville, SK) attempt to criminalize assaults that terminate a pregnancy died in the House of Commons in 2023. READ MORE: Violence Against Pregnant Women Act failsBill C-311 had been voted down in the House of Commons by a vote of 205-113, with four votes paired.Additionally, Bill C-311 had been tabled in the House of Commons four months prior to that and was debated soon after.