Canadian

Conservative MP introduces bill to expand access to magic mushrooms

Corey Tochor speaking at a press conference.
Corey Tochor speaking at a press conference. CPAC
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Private Members Bill
Psychedelic Drugs
Psychedelic Therapy
Corey Tochor
Conservative MP Corey Tochor
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Western Standard
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