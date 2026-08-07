Conservative MP Larry Brock to resign seat next month

OTTAWA — Conservative MP Larry Brock says he will resign from the House of Commons next month, ending nearly four years representing the Ontario riding of Brantford–Brant South–Six Nations.In a letter released Thursday evening, Brock said his resignation will take effect Sept. 18 as he returns to his legal career with the Brantford Crown Attorney's Office.“When I first thought about my time in political public service, my plan was to keep representing the hardworking people of Brantford–Brant South for years to come,” Brock wrote. “Following careful consideration, I've decided to step down as Member of Parliament effective September 18, 2026.”Brock said he had already stepped back earlier this summer from his role as the Conservative Party's shadow minister for justice, describing it as “a position I was honoured to hold given my commitment to reforming the criminal justice system, holding criminals accountable and restoring trust and confidence in our legal system.”He said returning to the courtroom would allow him to continue pursuing those priorities.“My commitment to community safety hasn't wavered one bit, and getting back into the courtroom means I can keep being tough on crime, making sure real justice happens right here at home.”.Brock thanked constituents for their support and said serving as their member of Parliament had been “the honour of a lifetime.”He also praised Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, saying the party's “disciplined leadership has given Canadians a clear, credible vision built on fiscal responsibility and law and order,” adding he believes Conservatives are “a government in waiting.”Poilievre thanked Brock in a statement posted to social media Thursday night.“Thank you, Larry, for fighting to end Liberal bail, to lock up criminals, to restore safe streets and to support victims; and for your tireless work for the people of Brantford—Brant South—Six Nations,” Poilievre wrote.“My ardent wish is for you and your family to have all the success and happiness in the world. God bless, my friend.”.First elected in 2021, Brock served as the Conservative critic for justice before stepping aside during this summer's shadow cabinet reshuffle.Earlier this year, Brock publicly rejected speculation that he could cross the floor to the governing Liberals. In an April interview with the Western Standard, he accused the Liberals of attempting to “dominate” parliamentary committees and sharply criticized former Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu after she joined the Liberal caucus..“She’s a sellout. She basically betrayed the confidence that her voters gave her,” Brock said at the time, arguing Gladu had campaigned on Conservative policies before switching parties. He also questioned whether she would continue to hold the positions she had taken while serving in the Conservative caucus or become “a parrot now for the Liberal Party.”Brock's resignation will trigger a federal byelection in Brantford–Brant South–Six Nations.