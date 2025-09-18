Conservative MP proposes criminal code measures to address intimate partner violence

Conservative MP Frank Caputo, the party’s Shadow Minister for Public Safety, has introduced a private member’s bill that aims to overhaul Canada’s legal response to intimate partner violence (IPV).Bill C-225, tabled Thursday in the House of Commons, proposes a series of Criminal Code reforms intended to strengthen protections for victims and hold offenders more accountable..If passed, the bill would:Classify the murder of a current or former intimate partner as first-degree murder, regardless of whether it was planned or deliberate;Establish new specific offences for assaulting or criminally harassing an intimate partner;Require that individuals convicted of an IPV offence within the preceding five years be released only by a judge;Allow courts to order risk assessments for accused persons at any stage of proceedings; andUpdate procedures around the detention of seized evidence..Caputo described IPV as “a unique evil” that transforms homes into “a prison of repeated victimization.” He added that survivors often face long-lasting psychological harm, while children exposed to abuse can be left traumatized.According to Statistics Canada, 60% of violent crimes occur between intimate partners, and IPV accounts for roughly one-third of violent crimes reported to police. Caputo argued these figures point to a need for stronger legal responses.“As a former parole officer and Crown prosecutor, I have seen first-hand how our laws on intimate partner violence are grossly inadequate to address the seriousness of this insidious crime,” he said. “I refuse to sit idle while this crime continues to ruin the lives of so many victims.”.The Kamloops–Thompson–Cariboo MP stressed that Parliament has already studied the issue and said legislative action is overdue. “This bill will protect victims, hold repeat offenders accountable and strengthen the justice system’s ability to respond to intimate partner violence,” he said.Caputo urged MPs from all parties to support the bill and called for its swift passage, saying “countless Canadians’ lives depend on it.” He also appealed directly to people experiencing abuse, encouraging them to report it to police or confide in someone they trust.The bill will proceed to second reading in the House, where MPs will debate whether it should be studied by committee.