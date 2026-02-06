Canadian

Conservative MP rejected party policy against 'conversion therapy' ban, to draw headlines away from Poilievre's 'success'

Tamara Kronis speaking against a CPC policy to reject Canada's federal "conversion therapy" ban.
Tamara Kronis speaking against a CPC policy to reject Canada's federal "conversion therapy" ban.CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cpc
Cdnpoli
Conversion Therapy Ban
Tamara Kronis
CPC convention 2026

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news