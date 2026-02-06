Conservative MP rejected party policy against 'conversion therapy' ban, to draw headlines away from Poilievre's 'success'

Leaked messages reveal that Conservative Party MP Tamara Kronis voted against a party policy to reject the federal 'conversion therapy' ban at the CPC convention, because she wanted to shift media focus away from Pierre Poilievre's "success" at the convention. CPC party members voted on a policy proposal which stated, "We believe that parents have the right to arrange for body-affirming talk therapy for their gender-confused child, and we oppose the federal 'Conversion Therapy Ban' which criminalizes parents for doing so."Prior to voting, Kronis — MP for Nanaimo-Ladysmith — stepped to the microphone and argued that the party should not adopt a policy that divides Canadians, such as the one proposed. Party members eventually voted 52% in favour of the policy, but it failed to secure a double majority. .After voting, the MP was challenged online by many individuals who questioned whether or not she has "conservative values."In response to an individual's direct message about the question, which has since been leaked online, Kronis emphatically stated, "Of course I do!""I didn't oppose this resolution because I'm not conservative - I opposed it because I'd rather take the s*** I'm taking today than see every mainstream headline in this country be about this instead of Pierre's success this weekend,” Kronis wrote following a back-and-forth exchange with the messenger.This comment has drawn the attention of many online, who criticize her for opposing this policy simply to attract headlines. "She would rather let children have body parts cut off and be sterilized than have to deal with false headlines from CBC," wrote one X user. "This is the very definition of cowardice.".The messenger also challenged Kronis on whether or not she believes that children should be allowed to receive gender transition surgery. Kronis also argued that the issues regarding sexual orientation and gender identity should be directed at provinces and provincial jurisdiction, not the federal government, despite the policy being aimed directly at a federal law."I also think that somethings should be between a person and their doctor and that children should be raised by their parents who should have the final say unless they're abusing them," Kronis wrote.