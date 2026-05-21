Conservative MP reveals grandson named ‘Charlie Kirk Jansen’

Tamara Jansen says the birth of her newest grandson has strengthened her belief in preserving close ties between Canada and the United States amid ongoing political tensions between the two countries.The Conservative Cloverdale—Langley City MP revealed Wednesday that her grandson has been named “Charlie Kirk Jansen,” a name that drew attention online because of its association with American conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.In an Instagram post announcing the birth, Jansen framed the moment as symbolic of the deep personal and family connections that exist across the Canada-U.S. border.“He’s the 23rd grandchild in the bunch but he is our 7th little American,” Jansen wrote.“Holding this little guy in my arms reminds me what all of this is really about. Family. Future. Home. The people we love.”Jansen said the child is part of her family’s American branch and used the announcement to reflect on the broader Canada-U.S. relationship.“Charlie is part of our American family, just one more reason I never want to give up on the friendship between Canada and the United States,” she wrote..Her comments come as relations between Ottawa and Washington continue to face pressure over trade tariffs following the return of President Donald Trump to the White House.“We’re going through stormy times right now. Politics gets loud. Tempers flare. Governments change,” Jansen wrote.“But our countries have been good neighbours for generations, no matter who was in the Oval Office.”Jansen argued Canada should not abandon its relationship with the United States during periods of political disagreement.“You don’t throw away a lifelong relationship because things get difficult,” she wrote.“You work through it. Because divorce is hard on everyone, especially the kids and grandkids who inherit the fallout.”The MP also tied the message to broader conservative themes around family and community.“The Canada we grew up with believed in strong families, strong communities, and strong friendships with our neighbours,” she wrote.“That’s still worth fighting for.” The child’s namesake, Charlie Kirk, was a prominent American conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, who was assassinated in September 2025, an event that shocked many conservatives across North America.