Conservative MP says Islamic extremism incompatible with western civilization — then denies saying it

Conservative MP Anna Roberts (King-Vaughan, ON) said Islamic culture is threatening western democratic values, but she has disputed making the comment. “I agree,” tweeted Roberts in a since-deleted Sunday tweet. The tweet was up for about two hours before being taken down. .Roberts was commenting on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni saying there is a problem of compatibility between Islamic culture and Italy’s values and rights. “It does not escape my mind that most of the Islamic cultural centres in Italy are financed by Saudi Arabia,” said Meloni. “Saudi Arabia is a nation that at home applies Sharia and Sharia means lapidation for adultery, death penalty for apostasy, death penalty for homosexuality.”.When it comes to these issues, Meloni said they should be raised, which does not mean generalizing on Islam. Rather, it means raising the problem of Islamization in Europe and its distance from Italy’s values. Roberts denied making the tweet, saying she had been hacked. “My team had to go in and change my password,” she said. “This is not the first time this has happened.” Former British home secretary Suella Braverman said in September mass immigration, poor integration and misguided multiculturalism has produced “a toxic combination for Europe over the last few decades.” READ MORE: WATCH: UK minister says multiculturalism does not work“I’m not the first to point this out,” said Braverman..Former German chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledged in 2010 multiculturalism had failed. Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy and former British prime minister David Cameron echoed similar sentiments soon after.