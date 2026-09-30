Conservative MP Scott Aitchison confirms resignation

OTTAWA — Conservative MP Scott Aitchison confirmed Wednesday that he will resign from Parliament at the end of the fall sitting, following a day of speculation about his political future.The Parry Sound — Muskoka MP announced his departure in a letter to constituents, saying he is ready to move on after 30 years in public life.“I have made the difficult decision to resign my seat following the conclusion of the fall parliamentary session,” Aitchison wrote. “After 30 years of public life, it is time for a new chapter where I will explore new opportunities.”Speculation about Aitchison’s departure was first reported Tuesday by The Hill Times’ Abbas Rana. CTV News later confirmed through a source close to Aitchison that he planned to step down, with CBC and other outlets subsequently reporting the same. Aitchison, 53, has represented the Ontario riding since 2019 and currently serves as the Conservatives’ housing critic..Aitchison also ran for the Conservative leadership in 2022, finishing last among five candidates. Housing was a central part of his campaign, and he went on to serve as the party’s housing critic under Poilievre.In his letter, Aitchison pointed to that work as one of the accomplishments of his time in Ottawa.“My time as Shadow Housing Minister has allowed me to contribute to a fundamental shift in the national debate on housing,” he wrote.“All levels of government have recognized the burden over regulation and excessive taxes and fees place on housing affordability. Our Conservative team can be proud of the work we have done on this file and I know the team will continue this work after my departure.”Aitchison also thanked Poilievre and his Conservative colleagues, giving no indication in the letter of a dispute with the party or its leader.“To my caucus colleagues and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, it has been a privilege to serve alongside you,” he wrote.Poilievre also thanked Aitchison for his service. Aitchison will become the eighth MP to leave Poilievre’s Conservative caucus since the April 2025 election and has yet to announce details about his next move.