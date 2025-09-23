Conservative MP tables bill for harsher sentencing for sexual predators

Lethbridge Conservative MP Rachael Thomas has introduced a private member’s bill that would change how courts sentence individuals convicted of sexual offenses.The bill seeks to amend the Criminal Code by requiring judges to impose consecutive sentences for each offense, rather than allowing concurrent sentences. Under the proposal, each conviction would carry its own penalty, with sentences served back-to-back.Thomas argued that the current system, which often permits multiple convictions to be served at the same time, minimizes the harm suffered by victims and erodes public trust in the justice system. .“When you have multiple sexual assaults, often only one penalty is paid. That means the voices of those other victims didn’t matter,” she said.Statistics Canada has reported a rise in sexual assault cases in recent years. According to Thomas, sexual assaults have increased by nearly 75% since 2015, with offenses against children rising by 120%.The bill comes amid broader debates about the justice system and sentencing practices. Critics of concurrent sentencing say it fails to adequately recognize the severity of crimes involving multiple victims. Advocates of judicial discretion, however, caution that mandatory consecutive sentencing could remove flexibility in complex cases..Data from Statistics Canada shows that reports of sexual assault have been rising over the past decade. In 2022, police recorded more than 34,200 incidents of sexual assault, the highest number since comparable records began in 1962. Reported cases increased 15% compared with 2021, continuing a trend of year-over-year growth.While sexual assault remains one of the most underreported crimes in Canada, survey data suggests that less than one in ten survivors come forward to police. Advocates say this creates challenges in measuring the true scope of the issue. .Under current Canadian law, judges have discretion to decide whether sentences for multiple offenses are served concurrently (at the same time) or consecutively (one after another). Concurrent sentencing is typically used to avoid excessively long prison terms, but critics argue it can downplay the severity of crimes involving multiple victims.Legal experts have debated whether mandatory consecutive sentencing could improve justice for survivors or whether it risks removing important judicial flexibility. Some warn that blanket requirements may not account for the complexities of individual cases, including plea deals and rehabilitation considerations..When asked whether she expects cross-party support, Thomas said she has spoken with members of other parties but did not indicate whether commitments have been made. She emphasized that the proposal is “about putting victims first.”Thomas declined to comment on unrelated questions about the federal gun buyback program, reiterating her focus on the bill.The legislation will now proceed to further debate in the House of Commons.