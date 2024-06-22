Conservative MP tables bill to improve work conditions for flight attendants

Conservative MP Lianne Rood (Lambton-Kent-Middlesex, ON) has tabled the Flight Attendants Fairness Act to require airlines to pay flight attendants for the work they do before, during, and after flights. Rood said Conservatives “believe you should be paid for the work you do.”“After nine years of this NDP-Liberal government, life is unfair to hard working Canadians and completely unaffordable,” said Rood in a statement. “The Flights Attendants Fairness Act amends the Canada Labour Code to provide that, in calculating the time in respect of which an employee who is a flight attendant is to be paid, the employer must include the time that the employee spends in carrying out their pre-flight and post-flight duties and in completing mandatory training programs.”Rood pointed out it is unfair flight attendants are not paid until their aircrafts are in motion, despite them being required to be at work in uniform performing duties prior to them being in motion. "While the NDP-Liberals blocker bigger paycheques for Canadian workers, Conservatives will remove unfair red tape and bring home more powerful paycheques for working Canadians," she said.