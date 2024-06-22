Canadian

Conservative MP tables bill to improve work conditions for flight attendants

Lianne Rood
Lianne RoodCourtesy ParlVu
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Conservatives
Canadian Government
Airlines
Canada Labour Code
Red Tape
Lianne Rood
Aircrafts
Payment
Flight Attendants Fairness Act
Flight Attendants

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news