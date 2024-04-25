Conservative MPs call for Guilbeault to release carbon tax data

Four Conservative MPs said it has been 147 days since the House of Commons Environment Committee (CEC) ordered Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault to release the Canadian government’s carbon tax analysis. Despite passing three separate motions, Guilbeault has defied the CEC and refuses to hand over this information. “This constitutes a breach of parliamentary privilege,” said the Conservative MPs in a Thursday letter to CEC Chair Francis Scarpaleggia..The Conservative MPs who signed off on the letter were Dan Mazier (Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa, MB), Gerard Deltell (Louis-Saint-Laurent, QC), Michael Kram (Regina-Wascana, SK) and Branden Leslie (Portage-Lisgar, MB). The MPs said Guilbeault’s refusal to hand over this data “suggests he is deliberately hiding something from Canadians or that this data does not exist.” Additionally, they said his refusal to release proof the carbon tax will meet the Canadian government’s emission targets is concerning because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hiked the carbon tax by 23% on April 1. In fact, Canada’s Environment Commissioner said the Canadian government is not on track to meet 2030 emission reduction targets. The Climate Change Performance Index found Canada ranks 62nd out of 67 countries, dropping four places since the last carbon tax increase. The MPs concluded by saying the Conservatives “will use every tool at our disposal to obtain the government’s carbon tax emission information, including referring the matter to the Speaker of the House.” “Canadians expect the NDP and Bloc Quebecois to do the job of the opposition and support our efforts,” they said. “No other matter should take priority at the committee until this data is obtained.” Guilbeault reversed a previous cabinet commitment in December by reneging on the promise to maintain the current cap on the carbon tax at $170 per tonne, which is equivalent to 40 cents per litre of gasoline.READ MORE: Guilbeault reneges on no carbon tax increase promise after 2030“It is a decision that hasn’t been made,” he said. He went back on the promise he made in 2021 during questioning by Mazier.