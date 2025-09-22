Conservative 'Three Strikes and You're Out' act defeated in HoC

The House of Commons voted down a Conservative motion that sought to impose a “Three-Strikes-and-You’re-Out” sentencing rule for repeat violent offenders. The motion, sponsored by Conservative MP Larry Brock, was defeated 189–139 on Monday.The proposal called on the federal government to reverse recent changes to the justice system and instead ensure that individuals convicted of three serious crimes would automatically face a minimum of 10 years in prison without eligibility for bail, probation, parole, or house arrest.Conservatives linked the need for the motion to rising concerns about violent crime. They pointed to government changes that expanded access to conditional sentences such as house arrest, and rules that allow repeat offenders to be released within hours of their arrest. .Supporters of the motion argued these policies have coincided with a 50% increase in violent crime nationwide.The Liberal government has defended its justice reforms as part of a broader effort to reduce overrepresentation of Indigenous and Black Canadians in prisons while maintaining judicial discretion. In 2022, legislation was passed that rolled back several mandatory minimum sentences and restored broader use of conditional sentences, including house arrest, for certain offences. .At the same time, Liberal ministers have acknowledged concerns about violent offenders being released on bail and have pledged targeted reforms. Justice officials have said work with provinces and territories is ongoing to address repeat violent offenders and firearms-related charges.Several high-profile cases have fueled the debate, including that of Daniel Senecal, a repeat offender who was released on bail before being accused of sexually assaulting a toddler.Police associations and victims’ advocates have cited such cases as evidence of gaps in the bail system. .Conservatives argue these examples demonstrate the risks of what they describe as a “catch-and-release” approach, while Liberals counter that sweeping mandatory penalties could undermine judicial independence and exacerbate systemic inequities.The defeat of Brock’s motion underscores a continuing divide in Parliament over how to address violent crime. Conservatives continue to push for tougher sentencing and stricter bail rules, while the Liberal government emphasizes targeted reforms over broader mandatory penalties. The debate is expected to remain a key political issue as discussions on bail reform move forward.