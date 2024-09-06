Conservative TV station airing interview with Frank Stronach amid charges starting Friday

The News Forum (TNF) announced it will be airing an exclusive, in-depth interview with Canadian business executive Frank Stronach amid him facing sex crime charges effective Friday. TNF said this marks Stronach's first long-form broadcast interview since criminal charges were laid against him, offering viewers a look into his thoughts and responses to them and to the many pressing issues facing Canada.“This is a must-watch interview,” said TNF CEO Tore Stautland in a press release. “Christine Van Geyn navigates the discussion with great skill, leading to some truly captivating and vulnerable moments that will keep audiences engaged.”TNF confirmed the interview will be hosted by Van Geyn, who anchors its legal affairs show Canadian Justice. Additionally, it said the interview delves into Stronach’s business passions and legacy.While Stronach is facing criminal charges, it said it does not shy away from addressing them, providing viewers with a comprehensive look of the man behind the headlines. The interview will be airing on the News Forum from Friday to Sunday at 6 p.m. MST. Stronach, who has been accused of sex crimes against multiple victims in alleged sexual assaults spanning almost 50 years, had his case adjourned for three months after a short hearing in a Brampton court in July. While he did not attend the hearing in person, his defence lawyer Christopher Lutes appeared via Zoom on behalf of his legal team and requested the case be adjourned while it waits on the full disclosure package from the Crown attorney. He faces 13 sex crime charges. He has been accused by 10 women of sexual assault, rape, and other crimes. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.