Canadian

Conservatives accuse immigration minister of avoiding parliamentary scrutiny

Calgary Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Left) and Liberal Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab (Right)
Calgary Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Left) and Liberal Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab (Right)WS Canva
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Immigration
Michelle Rempel Garner
Canpoli
Lena Diab
Immigration Minister Lena Diab
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Western Standard
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