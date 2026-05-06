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Conservatives blame Liberal EV strategy after Honda plant suspension report

Honda delayed a $15 billion plant to build EVs in Canada, including $5 billion in tax credits.
Honda delayed a $15 billion plant to build EVs in Canada, including $5 billion in tax credits.Western Standard files
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Adam Chambers
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