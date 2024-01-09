Canadian

Conservatives blast Liberals for allowing David Menzies arrest

Rebel News reporter David Menzies was arrested by police after he tried to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland questions.
Rebel News reporter David Menzies was arrested by police after he tried to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland questions. Courtesy Rebel News/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Media
Justin Trudeau
Chrystia Freeland
Liberals
Conservatives
Arrest
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Freedom Of The Press
York Regional Police
David Menzies

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news