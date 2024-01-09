Conservatives blast Liberals for allowing David Menzies arrest

The Conservatives said it is unacceptable the Liberals let police officers arrest Rebel News reporter David Menzies. “After 8 years of Justin Trudeau, citizens and journalists who disagree with him are being censored and arrested,” said the Conservatives in a Tuesday email to supporters. “A Canadian journalist who attempted to ask questions of the Deputy Prime Minister was abruptly and forcefully arrested on trumped-up charges.”Menzies was arrested by the York Regional Police on Monday after he attempted to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland about the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). READ MORE: WATCH: Rebel News' reporter David Menzies arrested after trying to question FreelandWhile Menzies wanted to know why the Canadian government was not standing up to the IRGC, an RCMP officer bumped into him to block him from confronting Freeland. The RCMP officer proceeded to grab him and push him up against a wall. “You’re under arrest for assault,” said the officer..The Conservatives went on to say freedom of the press is being buried by the Canadian government and mainstream media. Right now, it said Trudeau “has divided the media into two camps: those he’s bought off with bailouts and those he has censored and arrested.”If this trend continues, it said it will be dangerous for Canada. It called freedom of expression and freedom of the press “fundamental to a free and democratic Canada.”While Trudeau and the Canadian government continue to curtail Canadians’ rights and freedoms, the Conservatives said it will fight around the clock to reverse their harmful policies. A Conservative government will restore freedom of the press and end censorship. “Let’s bring it home,” it said. The Conservatives included a petition condemning Menzies being censored for trying to ask questions to Freeland. “Whereas freedom of speech and freedom of the press are fundamental to our Canadian free and democratic society,” it said. “Whereas after 8 years, Justin Trudeau has created an environment of censorship and has sought to limit the right of Canadians to freedom of expression.” Therefore, it called on Trudeau to stop censorship and arresting journalists who dare to ask him questions he disapproves of.