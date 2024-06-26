Conservatives call for Canadian Human Rights Commission appointment to be investigated

The Conservatives said the Canadian government has appointed a person with a concerning record to lead the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC). Media reports revealed CHRC Chief Commissioner Birju Dattani participated in an anti-Israel protest following the death of a senior Hamas terrorist, shared a platform with radical extremists opposing Israel’s existence, and sharing content comparing Israelis to Nazis. “This track record should immediately disqualify someone from being appointed to a government position, let alone being appointed to a position whose purpose is to defend human rights,” said the Conservatives in a Wednesday letter to House of Commons Justice and Human Rights Committee Chair Anthony Housefather..The Conservatives said this failure by the Canadian government “further exposes the vulnerabilities Jews are feeling across Canada.” By allowing Dattani’s appointment, it said it gives licence and emboldens people who spread hatred and violence towards Jews. Hate crimes against Jews have skyrocketed and 2023 set a record for antisemitic attacks. There have been recent shootings at Jewish schools in Montreal and Toronto. By making this appointment, the Conservatives said it “reveals a deeply troubling pattern of the Liberal government of placing individuals with terrible records into positions of authority.” The Canadian government appointed Community Media Advocacy Centre consultant Laith Marouf, who had made a litany of statements professing hatred towards Jews, as an anti-racism trainer. The Conservatives concluded by saying Jewish Canadians and organizations are right to denounce Dattani’s appointment. “Given the Justice Committee’s mandate, we must immediately address their concerns over this appointment and hear testimony from the Minister of Justice Arif Virani, Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission Birju Dattani, and Jewish Canadians and advocacy groups,” it said. “Pursuant to Standing Order 106(4), we are calling for a meeting to immediately address this appointment by the Liberal government and how it furthers anti-Jewish hate in Canada.” Housefather responded by saying the Jewish community deserves better than the Conservatives’ response. “Over the last several days, I have indeed been working closely with Justice,” said Housefather.“Mr. Dattani did not disclose material information, and I have made clear action is required.”.The CHRC said in October it has ended the mistreatment of black employees, but more work had to be done to fight racism. READ MORE: Canadian Human Rights Commission on an ‘anti-racism journey’Critics called for the management team to be fired due to allegations of discrimination.“We recognize there is a long road ahead on our anti-racism journey,” said former CHRC interim chief commissioner Charlotte-Anne Malischewski.