Canadian

Conservatives call for Kata'ib Hezbollah terror listing

Pierre Poilievre (Center) taking questions at press conference
Pierre Poilievre (Center) taking questions at press conference Walid Tamtam
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Pierre Poilievre
Iraq
Iran
Terrorist
Frank Caputo
Canpoli
Terrorist Organizations
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