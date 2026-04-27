Conservatives demand answers on $300M PrescribeIT failure

OTTAWA — Conservative MPs are demanding accountability and an end to the alleged cover up of a $300-million federal digital prescription service, raising concerns about transparency. Speaking to the Western Standard at a Monday morning press conference, Conservative health critic Dan Mazier said the decade-long PrescribeIT initiative failed to deliver results despite the significant taxpayer funding.Mazier blasted the Liberal government for what he says is a lack of transparency, saying no meaningful reporting had been provided to Canadians on the program over the years.He also questioned how additional funding continued to flow into the program despite what he characterized as limited progress, suggesting broader concerns about federal spending practices.The PrescribeIT system was launched to replace fax-based prescriptions with a digital platform, but Conservatives say adoption remained low among physicians.Conservative MP Matt Strauss, a physician, told the Western Standard the program’s failure was rooted in design issues that did not reflect the realities of front-line medical practice..Strauss said feedback heard at committee indicated many doctors found the system cumbersome and difficult to integrate into existing workflows, which limited its use.“If the people who actually do the prescribing don’t want to use it, you haven’t moved the ball down the field at all,” Strauss said, pointing to testimony that suggested physicians were already managing multiple digital systems and were reluctant to adopt another layer.He added that earlier engagement with physicians during development could have improved the outcome, particularly by designing a system aligned with how doctors actually operate.Both MPs also raised concerns about conflicting statements from officials on who made the decision to end the program.Strauss said the CEO of Canada Health Infoway had indicated the decision came from the organization’s board, while a parliamentary secretary suggested it was directed by the federal government.“That’s why we’ve asked for documents and emergency meetings,” Strauss said. “We need to find out the truth — whose decision this was and what happens next.”The Conservatives are now pushing for further disclosure around the program’s management, including how funds were allocated and whether intellectual property tied to the system remains protected.