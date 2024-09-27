Conservatives fight back against new nicotine pouch restrictions

The Conservative Party is pushing back against new rules that limit where Canadians can buy nicotine pouches.They say the government's decision does not make sense and takes away smoking cessation choices from adults looking to quit smoking.Health Minister Mark Holland announced changes to how nicotine pouches can be sold in Canada starting on August 28. These pouches, sold under the brand name Zonnic, can no longer be bought at corner stores, gas stations, or online. The new rules also ban tropical flavours and only allow the pouches to be sold behind pharmacy counters. .Health Minister provides no evidence to support nicotine pouch restrictions.Conservative Health Critic Stephen Ellis said his party believes in letting adults choose what they buy."Conservatives believe adult Canadians should have freedom of choice when it comes to what legal products they use, including nicotine pouches," said Ellis.He added that people trying to quit smoking "should continue to have access to less harmful alternatives that have worked for them."Ellis pointed out that small businesses like corner stores have been selling alcohol and tobacco for years. He does not understand why they cannot sell nicotine pouches as well."It makes little sense that these businesses face these new restrictions when they continue to sell cigarettes and other nicotine products," said Ellis.The government said it made these changes to protect young people. "We are deeply concerned by the growing popularity and recreational use of nicotine pouches among youth," said Matthew Kronberg, a spokesperson for Holland.Holland defended the decision earlier this week. He said people who use nicotine pouches can try other products to help them quit smoking, like lozenges or sprays."There is a myriad of options, and I'm sure they would care just as much as I do about protecting our youth," said Holland.The minister accused tobacco companies of trying to get a new generation of young people addicted to nicotine through these pouches."That is absolutely reprehensible," said Holland. "They created this situation. I've got to fix it. I've got to protect kids."The Canadian Cancer Society supports the new rules. They say the changes will help keep young people healthy.However, the restrictions have made it harder for some users to find the pouches. Rexall Canada said it is still working on getting the products in stock "and will make them available soon.".Smokers forced to drive hours to find pharmacies with nicotine pouches.The new rules also change how nicotine pouches can be advertised. Companies cannot market them in ways that appeal to young people. The pouches must also have a warning label about the risks of getting addicted to nicotine.Ellis and the Conservatives say the government has gone too far. They want to protect kids but also give adults more freedom to choose..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.