Conservatives force emergency meeting on attempted terrorist attack

The Conservatives said it forced Liberal, Bloc Quebecois, and NDP MPs at the House of Commons Public Safety Committee (CPSC) to agree to an emergency meeting about the failed Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) plot. Over the course of the summer, the Liberals and NDP have refused numerous times to come back to Ottawa to deal with urgent issues facing Canadians. “Following this attempted terrorist attack, Conservatives were not going to allow the Liberals and the NDP to ignore matters of such vital consequence to Canada’s national security and have now successfully forced the NDP to lend their support to make this meeting happen,” said the Conservatives in a Thursday statement. “Canadians deserve to live without fear in their communities.” After nine years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Conservatives said Canada has become unsafe. It said the deteriorating state of Canada’s national security became further evident after the RCMP foiled an attempted ISIS terrorist attack in the Greater Toronto Area. It pointed out Canadians expect their leaders to get to work and implement solutions that will protect them. This is especially important because one of the two accused men was allowed to enter Canada and was granted Canadian citizenship by the government, despite him appearing in videos dismembering a prisoner on behalf of ISIS in 2015. In response, it said Canadians deserve to know how this man was allowed to enter Canada and receive citizenship. It added it raises serious concerns about whether or not other ISIS terrorists have been allowed to enter Canada under the Canadian government’s watch. While one of the terrorists was allowed to enter Canada and receive citizenship, the Conservatives said it is a shocking failure that cannot be repeated. The CPSC will meet next week to address the terrorist plot and will see it call for answers on how this was allowed to happen. The Conservatives concluded by saying this terrorist plot shows Trudeau has not set up thorough screening at the borders and does not take national security and terrorism seriously. “Conservatives will continue to do everything in our power to keep Canadians safe and stop terrorists from entering our country,” it said. The RCMP said on July 31 a father and son duo have been charged for alleged terrorist activities in the GTA. Records obtained by Global News showed Canadian residents Ahmed and Mostafa Eldidi have been slapped with six terrorism charges. The Eldidis have been accused of plotting a terrorist attack to support ISIS, but no target has been specified. The RCMP said on its website a terrorist activity under the Criminal Code of Canada is recognized as an act or omission carried out for political, religious, or ideological reasons.