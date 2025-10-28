Conservatives introduce bill to toughen penalties for intimate partner violence

Conservative MP Frank Caputo has introduced Bill C-225, known as Bailey’s Law, a private member’s bill that aims to strengthen Canada’s laws against intimate partner violence. The legislation is named after Bailey McCourt, a young mother who was murdered by her estranged husband shortly after he was released from custody despite a violent criminal record.At a press conference in Ottawa, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and several MPs stood alongside McCourt’s family members and survivors of violence to call for immediate action. .Poilievre said the bill is part of a broader Conservative effort to restore safety and accountability after what he described as “a decade of soft-on-crime Liberal policies.”He said repeat violent offenders are being released too easily because of federal bail reforms such as Bill C-75, which Conservatives argue allow dangerous individuals back onto the streets within hours of arrest.“This could have been prevented,” Poilievre said. “If Bailey’s killer had been in jail where he belonged, she would still be alive today. Liberal laws have turned our homes into prisons for victims while their abusers are free.”.The proposed law would automatically classify the murder of an intimate partner as first-degree murder, introduce specific criminal charges for assault and harassment involving intimate partners, and require that offenders convicted of such crimes within the past five years can only be released by a judge.It would also allow courts to order risk assessments for accused offenders at any time. Caputo described the legislation as “the most comprehensive response to intimate partner violence in Canadian history” and said it reflects his experience as a former Crown prosecutor and parole officer.“When you assault an intimate partner, it’s not just assault,” Caputo said. “It’s an attack on someone in a relationship of trust, dependency, and vulnerability. The time for change is now.”.The bill has received rare cross-party support. Caputo said British Columbia Premier David Eby, a New Democrat, has endorsed the proposal, calling it a sign that the issue transcends political lines.“When an NDP premier supports a Conservative private member’s bill, we know we’re on the right track,” Caputo said. He urged the federal government to pass the bill “in a matter of weeks, if not days.”Bailey McCourt’s stepmother, Trish McCourt, and family spokesperson Debbie Henderson both spoke through tears about the impact of her death and the need for legislative reform..“We’re here today on behalf of Bailey and all the victims who have died from intimate partner violence,” Henderson said. “We’ve been counting every day since Bailey was murdered. There’s no need to wait. This is an epidemic, and it needs to change.”Poilievre said the legislation is part of the Conservative Party’s broader mission to “make Canada a country where hard work pays off, where people can afford food and housing, and where families are safe on their streets.”He contrasted that vision with what he called the results of “10 years of Liberal government.” Citing a recent report from Food Banks Canada, Poilievre said 2.2 million people are now using food banks every month, compared to roughly 1 million five years ago..“That’s what happens when inflationary spending and hidden taxes drive up the cost of everything,” he said.He accused the government of worsening the affordability crisis through “inflationary food policies,” including the carbon tax on farm fuel and fertilizer, and said Canadians are paying the price.“The Liberals promised prosperity, but they’ve doubled housing costs, doubled food bank lineups, and doubled the deficit,” Poilievre said..Asked about international trade and economic management, Poilievre also took aim at Prime Minister Mark Carney, saying he has failed to deliver results in key negotiations.“Every time he meets with a foreign leader, Canadians get higher tariffs,” he said. “It’s time for him to stop blaming others and start keeping his promises.”Poilievre ended his remarks by calling on all parties to support Bailey’s Law and put politics aside.“This isn’t about who gets the credit,” he said. “It’s about doing the right thing and protecting Canadians, especially women, from violence. Let’s pass Bailey’s Law and make sure no other family has to endure what Bailey’s did.”